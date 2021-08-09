Position Preview: Offensive Line

A look at one of the key positions for Syracuse football this season.

Projected Starters

Matthew Bergeron: Bergeron has started 16 straight games over the last two seasons. He emerged during the 2019 campaign as a starting right tackle, but transitioned to the left side last year. He is big, athletic and an all around solid tackle.

Dakota Davis: At 6-5, 325 pounds, Davis is a strong run blocking interior lineman. Syracuse really missed him last year as missed the first half of the year with injury. When he did come back, he still working his way back to full health. The offensive line starting to show positive signs at the end of last year, in part due to Davis' return.

Carlos Vettorello: Vettorello has started 23 games over the last two seasons. Those starts came at tackle and center, with all 12 starts last year at center. He needs to take a step forward with his development and consistency to give the quarterback time and open lanes for running backs.

Chris Bleich: The transfer from Florida came in with a lot of hype. However, the NCAA denied his waiver to play last season. Now he is ready to provide a major boost as a starting guard. Bleich should make a significant impact on the Orange.

Airon Servais: A former starting center who transitioned to tackle. Servais is back for his sixth season with the Orange. He has made 48 consecutive starts. When healthy, he provides a steady, veteran presence.

Depth

Anthony Red: An up and coming tackle the staff is very high on, Red will battle for a spot on the two deep. He is athletic and plays with a mean streak.

Josh Ilaoa: Ilaoa can play guard or center, and word is he made an impression during practice last season. He could be one of the primary reserves at both spots in 2021.

Garth Barclay: Barclay has tremendous size at 6-7, 290 pounds. He came to Syracuse as a high upside prospect and will battle for a spot on the two deep this season.

Darius Tisdale: Tisdale started 10 games last season at guard. He may be a reserve this season with the return of Davis and Bleich. He provides experienced depth who can step in if needed.

Will Froumy: Froumy was a talented recruit in the 2019 class who missed all of last year due to injury. Froumy has a great frame at 6-6, 300 pounds and moves well at his size. He will battle for a reserve spot during training camp.

Newcomers

Syracuse has six very talented incoming offensive linemen. They include Enrique Cruz, Jakob Bradford, Wes Hoeh, Austyn Kauhi, Kalan Ellis and Tyler Magnuson. They may not be needed right away barring injury, but are about as ready as incoming recruits have been to play in year one in the Dino Babers era. Cruz was the highest rated player in Syracuse's 2021 class. Ellis is listed at 6-6, 365 pounds. There is size, athleticism and skill in this group. Bradford is a junior college transfer who has the potential to make the two deep in year one.

The Health Factor

The big key for the Syracuse offensive line is health. Last season, the line was ravaged by injuries. Healthy entering training camp and with a new position coach in Mike Schmidt, there is hope the line can take a big step forward this season. However, in order to do that, it must stay healthy.