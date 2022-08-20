One on One With Duce Chestnut

We caught up with Syracuse cornerback Duce Chestnut to discuss his game, working with Garrett Williams, trash talking and more.

Q: How do you use your size and football intelligence to dominate on the field?

Chestnut: "I know I'm not the biggest guy out there, so it's all about being smart out there. Knowing what the receivers are going to run, being a step ahead of the receiver and just, really, reading the routes."

Q: How do you and Garrett Williams work together?

Chestnut: "We definitely share things. We're two different kind of corners. But it works together. I'm the playmaker that can go attack the ball and make crazy plays, and he's the professional. He's going to be a lock down corner and do the right things. We help each other with certain things and make each other better."

Q: What does trash talking do for your game?

Chestnut: "Just an energy guy. I've always been that type of guy. I grew up watching Richard Sherman and the LOB (Legion of Boom). That's my favorite team. Just always being a talkative guy, always bringing the energy, might help me get inside the receiver's head. That's always been my game."

Q: What's one thing in your game you want to work on this season?

Chestnut: "Just being consistent. Going out there and being consistent is one of the hardest things to do in life. I always try to be consistent whether it's in my break keeping my eyes on the right spot and being disciplined. That's always something I try to focus on."

Q: Duce Chestnut player comparison right now.

Chestnut: "Probably like Pat P (Patrick Peterson). Pat P always on the ball somehow. Just a playmaker that go into the return game and make plays. I'd definitely say Pat P."

