One on One With Justin Barron

We caught up with Syracuse safety Justin Barron following practice on Friday.

Q: How do you feel about the talented secondary and how do you fit into it?

Barron: "I'm excited. Definitely have experience, like you said. Just getting back out here for fall camp, developing skills I needed to work on from last year to this year. Definitely exciting to see everyone progressing and getting better every day."

Q: How do you feel high school helped prepare you for the Rover position in this defense?

Barron: "In high school I played everything. Safety my freshman and sophomore year, then junior, senior year I played outside linebacker. So it's really perfect because the Rover encompasses both of those skills. Ball skills freshman and sophomore year, then in the box playing linebacker junior and senior year was helpful for this."

Q: Does starting out on the offensive side help your ball skills at Rover?

Barron: "Definitely it helped with recognizing formations from playing offense. See the sets they're running. Having that offensive mindset from playing the whole year at receiver, I can just recognize stuff quicker than most people."

Q: Who are some of the younger guys you've taken under your wing who could have a big impact this season?

Barron: "I sit next to Cinco (Alijah Clark) in every meeting. Just trying to get everything to click for him. Let him understand it faster, help him out here. Get everything quicker. That's what I'm trying to help with."

Q: You're a big guy at 6-4, 220-230, is there a chance we could see you in the box pass rushing this year?

Barron: "Oh yeah."

