Syracuse football's linebackers must assert themselves
After Marlowe Wax suffered an injury that sidelined him much of last season, Justin Barron moved down from safety to help pick up the slack for the Syracuse defense. As a result, Derek McDonald topped all players listed on the roster as linebackers in tackles with 55. That total was a step back from the previous season when McDonald had 67 stops, including four for loss and 2.5 sacks. McDonald will need to tap back into that of playmaking as a full-time starter for the Orange.
McDonald will be joined by Gary Bryant III in the starting lineup. Bryant joins the SU defense as a transfer from South Dakota where the tackling machine was an FCS All-American last year. As a redshirt sophomore, Bryant led the Coyotes with 103 tackles over 14 games while also snagging a pair of interceptions. While coming up from the FCS level, the Baltimore native does have power conference size at 6’1” and 228 pounds.
One solid veteran and one potential impact freshman
Anwar Sparrow will provide experience to the linebacker room, having appeared in 40 games over the previous four seasons. A mainstay on special teams for the Orange, Sparrow has amassed 82 tackles in his time and has shown a knack for impact plays when on defense. In his defensive snaps, Sparrow has nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a pair of fumble recoveries.
True freshman Antoine Deslauriers comes to the SU campus with upperclassman size at 6’1” and 235 pounds. Deslauriers, a native of Montreal, closed his scholastic career at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee in Georgia, earning All-State honors as a captain on a state championship team. He notched 21 tackles for loss among his 135 tackles as a senior in high school.
Young, developing linebackers need growth to contribute
James Heard saw modest amounts of play in his first season with Syracuse after transferring from West Virginia. In his limited time spread over seven games of his redshirt freshman season, the edge rusher had quarterback hurry and one-half sack to go with an interception.
Redshirt sophomore Zyian Moultire-Goddard and true sophomores Caden Brown and Jahide Lesaine Jr. provide depth to the linebacker group. All three appeared in double-digit games last season and have seen most of their playing time on special teams. If nothing else, the trio should expand upon their experience by becoming core players on the special teams coverage units.
