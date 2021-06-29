Patrick Davis Not Returning to Syracuse, Will Join Montreal Alouettes

Offensive lineman Patrick Davis will not return to Syracuse for the 2021 season, he told AllSyracuse.com. Instead, the Canadian native will join the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. Davis was selected by the Alouettes in the fourth round of the 2021 CFL Draft, but was able to return to Syracuse if he had chosen that route. Instead, he is turning pro.

Davis came to Syracuse from Quebec in the 2017 recruiting class. He caught the eye of the Orange coaches during a camp in the summer of 2016. Davis earned an offer, and visited the Syracuse campus in early August and committed.

He played in the season opener against North Carolina during the 2020 campaign, but suffered an injury that cost him the remainder of the year. Prior to that, Davis was primarily a reserve guard and tackle who saw time on special teams. He appeared in 25 games total over four seasons.

Syracuse football completed a 1-10 2020 season that was marred by injuries, especially to the offensive line. Davis was included in those injuries. That led to Chris Elmore, a fullback/tight end, being forced to move to guard to start the season due to lack of available players.

During the offseason, Syracuse made a change at offensive line coach with Mike Schmidt replacing Mike Cavanaugh. Transfer guard Chris Bleich will also be eligible for the 2021 season after the NCAA denied his waiver to play immediately last season. The Orange is hoping those changes will lead to better results up front, and will create a much more efficient and potent offense.