Podcast: Arthur Jones talks Syracuse offer; Calvin Russell commits
2028 defensive lineman Arthur Jones earned his first offer from Syracuse following an impressive performance at Franchise Camp in June.
The Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers Academy prospect joined us on today's episode of the Juice on the Cuse, a Syracuse Orange podcast, to discuss his camp experience, his style of play, and his thoughts on the offer.
"It's truly just an amazing feeling," Jones said on the podcast. "Especially from the school that my family grew up in, where they became athletes and showed their potential."
Syracuse runs in the family
Jones is the son of his father of the same name, who played at Syracuse from 2005 to 2009 and was a Second-Team All-Big East selection in 2007. He went on to play eight years in the NFL, most notably with the Baltimore Ravens where he helped his team win Super Bowl XLVII.
The two have discussed the elder Jones' time at Syracuse.
"He told me he had a lot of ups and downs, but mainly ups," Jones said. "He was a real player. He loved it at Syracuse."
The moment he got the offer
Jones had a chance to interact with many of the Syracuse coaching staff at camp, but he spent the most time with EDGE coach Nick Williams. Williams ended up extending Jones an offer after blew by a much larger offensive lineman.
“Well, it all came down to my work ethic," Jones said. "I was just talking to him about how I play and what I can provide. And I think he just saw a coachable moment and asked me if I wanted an offer."
Jones answered he did, and with that, he had his first offer.
"I didn't believe it at first," Jones said. "I was stunned."
Jones goes on to discuss his goals for the upcoming season, his father's stories about SU and also the style of player he is.
What else is on the show?
We also discuss a big weekend in Syracuse football recruiting. The Orange landed a commitment from five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell. He is just the third five-star to commit to Syracuse since rankings have become available.
We also delve into Syracuse basketball's difficult schedule, Boeheim's Army tipping off on the TBT this summer, and KingJoseph Edwards entering the transfer portal.
Even though it's July, there's no shortage of things to discuss.
You can find our podcast, The Juice Online, a Syracuse Orange podcast, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever else you may listen!