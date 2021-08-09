Position Preview: Running Backs

When Abdul Adams and Jarevon Howard opted out due to COVID-19, Sean Tucker filled the starting role last season. Now with the return of all three running backs and an impressive incoming freshman, who will receive the most carries for the upcoming season?

Sean Tucker had one of the best freshman seasons in Syracuse as he led the ACC in yards per game. In nine games, he averaged 69.6 yards per game with a total of 739 combined yards and four touchdowns.

In early July, Tucker was one of 82 running backs across the country that was added to the Doak Walker Award Watch List. This list honors the best running backs in college football.

This potential breakout star is expected to be the starter for this upcoming season. After last year’s stellar freshman season, he will have high expectations going into his second season.

The return of Adams and Howard are crucial to the run game. Adams played 11 games in 2019 as the second string back for his first season in Syracuse. He transferred from Oklahoma, but was required to sit out the 2018 season due to the transfer rules. In 2019, he had an okay season and rushed for 336 yards and had 141 reception yards.

Howard is also returning to the offense after missing the 2020 season. In 2018 and 2019, Howard was mainly used as a short yardage back. In 23 games he had 652 yards with 10 touchdowns. In 2019, he was second on the team for rushing yards. The 5’10” 202 pound back will have to compete with incoming freshman and veteran Abdul Adams to be the reliable short yardage back this season.

Incoming freshman Josh Hough can make an immediate impact as a short yardage power back. The 6’3” 240 pound back had a breakout senior season at Beaver Falls High School racking up 2,048 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in 2020. His size is bigger than most typical running backs, but can help him push through the defense.

Who will the offense rely on for short yardage? Will it be the upperclassman Howard or the incoming freshman from Pennsylvania? Will someone challenge Tucker as the lead back?

The season kicks off in less than a month at Ohio University at 7:00 p.m eastern on September 4th.