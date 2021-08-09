Position Preview: Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Projected Starters

Taj Harris: The clearcut number one receiver, Harris is looking to build on a career year in 2020. In fact, he actually has a realistic shot to become the Orange's all-time leading receiver with a big year. Harris is dynamic after the catch, can make plays down the field and could benefit greatly from better play up front.

Anthony Queeley: Queeley had a solid season in 2020 with 37 catches for nearly 400 yards and a pair of touchdowns. If he takes a step forward, it would force defenses to leave Harris with single coverage. Harris provided to be a solid option with great hands.

Courtney Jackson: With the loss of Nykeim Johnson, Jackson has an opportunity to be a breakout player in the offense this season. Jackson was extremely productive in high school with 96 catches for 1,916 yards and 24 touchdowns as a junior. He followed that up with 20 more touchdown catches as a senior. He has had limited success backing up others thus far in his Syracuse career, but now is the time for him to shine.

Luke Benson: With the departure of Aaron Hackett, Benson is expected to step into the starting tight end position. He has already shown playmaking ability as a pass catcher during his first two seasons. His ability to become a more consistent blocker will be key. The tight end position was not targeted a lot in 2020, but if it is utilized more in 2021, Benson could have a big year.

Chris Elmore: Elmore, an h-back type, will likely be listed as the starting tight end for Syracuse. He plays more of a fullback type role, but can line up as a traditional tight end as well. Elmore is a physical blocker, team leader and one of the most selfless players in college football. He has also seen time at defensive line and offensive line during his career.

Depth

Trebor Pena: Pena spent last season mostly on special teams and running back. However, he was recruited to play wide receiver. Pena has the playmaking ability to play on the outside or in the slot. He provides quality depth for the Orange.

Sharod Johnson: Johnson has appeared in 21 games over four years for Syracuse. He is an experienced veteran who can also play in the slot or outside.

Damien Alford: A tall receiver at 6-6, Alford has impressed the coaches during practice last season and in the spring this year. Do not be surprised if he plays a more substantial role this season. He finished his rookie year with just one catch for three years. His frame and athleticism suggests he could see time as a red zone option.

JaVontae Williams: Williams is an athletic freak who has the chance to play a substantial role this season. He can play outside or in the slot, and could push Courtney Jackson for the starting spot.

Steven Mahar: Entering his second season with Syracuse, Mahar played only on special teams last year. An in-state product from Rochester, Mahar is extremely athletic and boasts a great frame at 6-5, 230 pounds. He has the chance to see the field on offense this season.

Newcomers

Umari Hatcher, Kendall Long and Oronde Gadsden give Syracuse three freshmen with long frames and the ability to make plays down the field in tight coverage. How much they contribute right away remains to be seen, but the future is bright for each.

At tight end, Landon Morris was considered one of the top 10 h-back tight ends in the 2021 class by SI All-American. Coming in at 6-6, 230 pounds, Morris played wide receiver in high school and could be a receiving mismatch for the Orange.