Sean Tucker Named to ESPN’s All-America Team

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was named to ESPN’s All-America Team on Wednesday. He was one of two running backs to make the team, joining Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker. Tucker was also one of four ACC players on the team, along with Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison, Boston College guard Zion Johnson and Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson.

More from ESPN on Tucker’s inclusion:

“On the 60th anniversary of Ernie Davis’ Heisman Trophy winning season, Tucker emerged as a star for the Orange. The freshman broke Joe Morris’ 42-year old school record for rushing yards in a season with 1,496 and set another mark with nine 100-uyard games including seven straight. In a 62-24 rout of FCS program Albany on Sept. 18, Tucker became the first Syracuse player to have 100 yards rushing (132) and receiving (121) in the same game.”

Despite the strong season as undoubtedly one of college football’s best running backs, the Doak Walker Award, which honors the best running back in the country each year, did not include Tucker among its three finalists. Still, the strong 2021 campaign has set Tucker up to be on everyone’s radar nationally entering the 2022 season. Tucker has also stated he expects to return to the Orange for 2022, where he will assuredly be the focal point of the offense once again.

This will likely not be the last postseason award Tucker receives, as he should make other All-America teams when those come out in the coming days and weeks. Tucker was already named Team MVP and Outstanding Back during the Syracuse football awards banquet Sunday night.