    • October 31, 2021
    Sean Tucker Appears in DraftKings' Heisman Odds for First Time

    The Syracuse star running back should be in the Heisman discussion.
    Author:

    Death, taxes, and Syracuse flans clamoring for Sean Tucker to be discussed as a Heisman candidate. Well, Orange fans have finally received some good news on that front. DraftKings released their updated Heisman odds, and for the first time, Sean Tucker is listed at +15000. That means if bet $10, you win $1,500 if Tucker wins the Heisman. If you bet $100 you would win $15,000. 

    Chances are Tucker will not win the trophy for the best player in college football. Generally, quarterbacks have a leg up in that department. This season, however, is not one in which a quarterback has run away as a projected favorite. Kenneth Walker of Michigan State may be the best best for a running back. 

    While Tucker has more yards, Walker is averaging more yards per game and has three more rushing touchdowns with two more touchdowns overall. Given that he is on an undefeated team that just beat another undefeated top-10 team this week, a game in which Walker scored five touchdowns, he appears to be well ahead of Tucker in the national discussion. Walker is +500 in DraftKings' Heisman odds. 

    That said, there is no question that Tucker deserves to be in the discussion. In fact, he probably deserves to be a finalist that goes to New York for the Heisman presentation. He is having that special of a season. The nation's leader in rushing yards and all-purpose yards has been as good as anyone this season. 

    Tucker is likely to break Syracuse's single season rushing record, needing just 106 yards over the final three games to get it after running for a career high 207 yards against Boston College. Tucker has already set a program record with seven straight 100 yard rushing performances. 

    The Orange is on a bye this week before traveling to Louisville to face the Cardinals on November 13th. 

