WATCH: Sean Tucker Highlights vs Clemson

If there was any doubt about just how good Sean Tucker is, he put those doubts to rest Friday night. Despite Syracuse's 17-14 loss to Clemson, Tucker ran for 157 yards against the nation's second ranked defense in points allowed per game. His 157 rushing yards were the most Clemson has given up to an individual player this season. You can watch highlights of his performance in the video at the top of the page.

Tucker's biggest play came on a 54-yard run that put Syracuse deep into Clemson territory. The Orange would commit its lone turnover of the game on the next play, but it was the type of run that Tucker has been making all season. He is electric putting his foot in the ground and making a cut to get to the hole or make a defender miss. He has the speed to run by people and the power to run through them.

It was the fifth straight 100-yard rushing performance for Tucker, which ties a Syracuse school record. In addition, Tucker's 948 rushing yards this season put him just 52 shy of becoming the first Orange rusher to eclipse the 1,000 yard mark since Jerome Smith in 2012.

Beyond that, Tucker is currently on pace for 1,625 yards which would shatter the single season program record of 1,372 currently held by Joe Morris. Tucker has been a breakout star for Syracuse this season and the Orange will have him back for at least one more season.