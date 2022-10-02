Sean Tucker Rushes For 6th Most Yards in Syracuse History in Win Over Wagner (Highlights)

Syracuse star running back Sean Tucker ran for a career high 232 yards and three touchdowns in the Orange's 59-0 win over Wagner on Saturday. The 232 yards were the sixth most in a single game in SU history and was just 20 yards short of Joe Morris' program record of 252 set against Kansas in 1979. You can watch highlights of Tucker's performance in the video above.

In addition, Tucker moved up to seventh on Syracuse's career rushing yards list, passing David Walker, Dee Brown, Moe Neal and Bill Hurley during Saturday's victory.

With seven games left in the 2022 season, Tucker has a very realistic shot of moving up to second on that list and becoming just the fourth player in Syracuse history to surpass 3,000 career rushing yards. Tucker would need 757 yards to pass Walter Reyes for second place in Orange history.

The career leader currently is Joe Morris with 4,299. That record appears to be safe from Tucker, as the Syracuse star would need to rush for 1,631 yards to tie Morris. That would equate to 233 yards per game, or one yard more than current career high.

The Orange has a bye week coming up before hosting NC State on Saturday, October 15th.

