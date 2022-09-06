Skip to main content

Sean Tucker, Marlowe Wax Honored by ACC For Week One Performances

Two Syracuse Orange stars were named players of the week at their respective positions.

Two Syracuse players were named ACC Players of the Week at their respective positions on Tuesday. Sean Tucker was named ACC Running Back of the Week while Marlowe Wax was tabbed the ACC Linebacker of the Week. Both had outstanding games Saturday night as the Orange knocked off Louisville 31-7 to start the season 1-0. 

Other players of the week in conference were Drake Maye (quarterback, North Carolina), Ontaria 'Pokey' Wilson (receiver, Florida State), Jalen Rivers (offensive lineman, Miami), Jared Verse (defensive lineman, Florida State), MJ Devonshire (defensive back, Pittsburgh), Shyheim Brown (specialist, Florida State). 

More from the Atlantic Coast Conference press release

RUNNING BACK – Sean Tucker, Syracuse, RB, Owings Mills, Md.
Rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown and caught a team-high six passes for 84 yards and a score in Syracuse’s 31-7 season-opening win over Louisville • His six catches set a new career high, doubling his career-best of three, which he set last season.

LINEBACKER – Marlowe Wax, Syracuse, LB, Baltimore, Md.
Tied career highs with 10 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in Saturday night’s 31-7 win over Louisville • Also credited with a half-sack • Key TFL came on a fourth and goal from the two-yard line in the second quarter • The 10 tackles were a game high.

