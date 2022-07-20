Sean Tucker Named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List on Wednesday. The award is given annually to the best running back in college football.

Inclusion on the Doak Walker Award Watch List is just the latest preseason recognition for Tucker, who has been named to four Preseason All-American lists and to the Maxwell Award Watch List.

Tucker ran for 1,496 yards during the 2021 season, breaking Joe Morris' 42 year old school record in the process. Tucker also set program records for most 100 yard performances in a season and most consecutive 100 yard games. Tucker finished fourth in the nation in rushing yards, fourth in total scrimmage yards and fifth in all-purpose yards.

Despite the strong season as undoubtedly one of college football’s best running backs, the Doak Walker Award, which honors the best running back in the country each year, did not include Tucker among its three finalists. Still, the strong 2021 campaign has set Tucker up to be on everyone’s radar nationally entering the 2022 season

Tucker figures to be the focal point of Syracuse's offensive attack next season and will be the emphasis of each opponent's game plan as well. Syracuse will have a lot of continuity on both sides of the ball but has undergone a shakeup int he coaching staff during the offseason. The Orange has a new offensive coordinator in Robert Anae as well as a new quarterbacks coach, wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator.

