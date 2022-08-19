Sean Tucker Ranked as a Top 15 Player in College Football by ESPN

Crank up the hype train for Sean Tucker even more entering the 2022 season. The Syracuse star was ranked as one of the best players in college football by ESPN, slotting him 15th overall in its top 100 players. Only one ACC player (Bryan Breese, defensive lineman, Clemson) was ranked higher. Tucker came in as the fourth running back on the list as well behind Texas' Bijan Robinson, Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson and Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn.

Tucker ran for 1,496 yards during the 2021 season, breaking Joe Morris' 42 year old school record in the process. Tucker also set program records for most 100 yard performances in a season and most consecutive 100 yard games. Tucker finished fourth in the nation in rushing yards, fourth in total scrimmage yards and fifth in all-purpose yards.

Here is what ESPN had to say about Tucker:

At a school known for its running back tradition, Tucker broke the single-season school rushing record in 2021 with 1,496 yards -- so that gives you all the context you need about why he absolutely had to be included on this list. Syracuse has also launched a Heisman campaign for Tucker called "PL34SED," a nod to his jersey number and what he says after every game -- that he is pleased with his performance.

