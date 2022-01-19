PFF Leaves Sean Tucker Off List of Top Returning Running Backs in 2022

Pro Football Focus (PFF) released its list of the top 10 returning running backs for the 2022 season. Somehow, Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was not included. Tucker ran for more yards than every player on the list in 2021, and was one of only two to be named an All American last season along with Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn.

The other backs on the list (with 2021 rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in parenthesis) were as follows:

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (1,404, 18)

Bijan Robinson, Texas (1,127, 11)

Blake Corum, Michigan (952, 11)

Treveyon Henderson, Ohio State (1,248, 15)

Zach Evans, Ole Miss (648, 5)

Devon Achane, Texas A&M (910, 9)

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (1,268, 12)

Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (746, 4)

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (1,137, 13)

Tank Bigsby, Auburn (1,099, 10)

Sean Tucker's numbers were 1,496 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Tucker was named to four of the five All-American teams that are required to be called a consensus All American.

This is not to say that any of those running backs are bad or should not be considered as a top returning back. Nor is this meant to disparage any of their abilities. But leaving Tucker off the list of top 10 returning running backs for next season is simply ludicrous.

Tucker ran for more yards than everyone on this list, had more than 200 more than nine of them and only three ran for more touchdowns. The only other player on this list to be named to one of the five All-American teams was Vaughn.

Where Tucker falls on the list can be debated and reasonable people can disagree. But a reasonable person cannot leave Tucker off the list completely.