Skip to main content
Team(s)
Syracuse Orange

PFF Leaves Sean Tucker Off List of Top Returning Running Backs in 2022

The list of the top 10 returning backs did not include the Syracuse football star.

Pro Football Focus (PFF) released its list of the top 10 returning running backs for the 2022 season. Somehow, Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was not included. Tucker ran for more yards than every player on the list in 2021, and was one of only two to be named an All American last season along with Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn. 

The other backs on the list (with 2021 rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in parenthesis) were as follows: 

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (1,404, 18)
Bijan Robinson, Texas (1,127, 11)
Blake Corum, Michigan (952, 11)
Treveyon Henderson, Ohio State (1,248, 15)
Zach Evans, Ole Miss (648, 5)
Devon Achane, Texas A&M (910, 9)
Braelon Allen, Wisconsin (1,268, 12)
Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (746, 4)
Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (1,137, 13)
Tank Bigsby, Auburn (1,099, 10)

Sean Tucker's numbers were 1,496 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Tucker was named to four of the five All-American teams that are required to be called a consensus All American. 

Read More

This is not to say that any of those running backs are bad or should not be considered as a top returning back. Nor is this meant to disparage any of their abilities. But leaving Tucker off the list of top 10 returning running backs for next season is simply ludicrous. 

Tucker ran for more yards than everyone on this list, had more than 200 more than nine of them and only three ran for more touchdowns. The only other player on this list to be named to one of the five All-American teams was Vaughn. 

Where Tucker falls on the list can be debated and reasonable people can disagree. But a reasonable person cannot leave Tucker off the list completely. 

Tucker 7
Football

PFF Leaves Sean Tucker Off List of Top Returning Running Backs in 2022

44 seconds ago
Sellers 1
Recruiting

LaNorris Sellers Discusses Syracuse Offer

8 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Hernandez 1
Recruiting

Transfer DL Lorenzo Hernandez Nearing Decision

15 hours ago
JG3 Clemson
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse vs Clemson

23 hours ago
Chestnut 4
Football

Duce Chestnut Named FWAA Freshman All-American

Jan 17, 2022
Anez Cooper
Recruiting

Monday Musings: January 17, 2022

Jan 17, 2022
Member Exclusive
Syracuse logo
Basketball

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 29

Jan 17, 2022
Nolton Visit 3
Recruiting

Evaluation: What Syracuse is Getting in Francois Nolton

Jan 16, 2022
Member Exclusive