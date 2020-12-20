Shrader Discusses Syracuse Commitment

Garrett Shrader was one of the most coveted quarterback prospects in the 2019 class. As a true freshman at Mississippi State, he showed why with some strong play despite being in his rookie season. After a coaching change, Shrader decided it was best to move on from the Bulldogs and on Saturday picked his next collegiate home. That would be the Syracuse Orange.

"I talked to the coaches a lot and they expressed a good deal of interest," Shrader said. "I definitely see a need there for a quarterback and I like the offense a lot. Coach Gilbert and coach Babers run a real explosive (offense), have a track record of putting up yards and that was kind of what I was looking for."

When Shrader looked at Syracuse, he saw an offensive system that fits his abilities and skill position players that compliment his talents.

"I definitely can throw the ball around the lot," Shrader said. "The coaches said they're going to adapt to whoever they have in there. With my skill set, I can throw it, I can run it. There's a lot of skill guys around on the team. All the pieces are there, I feel like, and that's a big reason why I picked Syracuse."

Syracuse was involved in Shrader's recruitment out of high school. That established relationship and familiarity played a role in his decision this time around.

"It helped a lot," Shrader said. "They kind of got on me a little late in the (high school) recruiting process. But knowing they wanted me before, that's how it went. I feel like that's how it goes with most guys . The ones that wanted you the first time come back and want you the second time as well. That's kind of how it was with me."

Being recruited as a transfer compared to as a high school prospect was different, Shrader said. The focus was a bit different, and allowed him to navigate the process in a more efficient manner in order to find the best fit.

"You just want to get down to the facts," Shrader said. "What it's going to look like for you. What's the school like and the scheme. You're not really worried about anything else but the football aspect of it. I kind of like coach Babers and coach Gilbert and see what they've done. Being learn from what they've done in the past, those were the biggest things for me."

Shrader plans on enrolling in the spring semester, so he will be on campus and in the program next month. Despite being further away from home, Shrader says his family has been nothing but supportive.

"They support me," Shrader said. "We felt like this was the best fit for me. I'm happy with my decision. I'm just ready to get started."