Garrett Shrader Makes Dome Debut vs Rutgers

Despite going 7-8 to start the game, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers made a change at quarterback in the second quarter of the home opener against Rutgers. Despite DeVito's high completion percentage, the Orange offense failed to put any points on the board, thanks in part to a fumble by Taj Harris inside the Rutgers 10 yard line.

Shrader ran onto the field on Syracuse's fourth possession. His first two opportunities were not fruitful. Syracuse went three and out on its first two possessions with Shrader at the helm. It had not done so in any of its first three possessions with DeVito running the show.

But on Shrader's third possession, he got into a little bit of a rhythm. Shrader hit Sharod Johnson, Sean Tucker and Taj Harris on three of his next four passes to push the Orange to the Rutgers 20 yard line. Syracuse looked primed to get on the scoreboard before halftime.

However, a run for no gain, a fumble by Shrader that he recovered and an over throw of an open Anthony Queeley set up Andre Szmyt for a 43-yard field goal. His kick was no good, however, drifting wide of the left upright. That sent the game into halftime tied at zero. Shrader finished the first half 4-6 for 42 yards.

In the season opener against Ohio, DeVito did not come out until garbage time, when Shrader came in for the final series with the Orange running out the clock and the outcome not in doubt.

Garrett Shrader transferred to Syracuse from Mississippi State during the offseason, and competed with DeVito for the starting quarterback job. DeVito won that competition in training camp, but Babers indicated Shrader deserved a chance to play.