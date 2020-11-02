Smokescreen or Substance: Could a QB Change be Sooner than Babers is Letting on?

Syracuse, NY — On Saturday, I wrote about how the passing of the torch from Rex Culpepper to a guy like JaCobian Morgan is still "down the road." On Monday, Dino Babers' press conference has me wondering if that transition could be closer than the head coach is letting on.

Just like Saturday, Morgan was a hot topic among the assembled media. There were times Babers doubled-down on his passive analysis of Morgan's 7-for-7 outing against Wake Forest.

"He did what he was supposed to do," Babers said, echoing his postgame comments. "Somebody came off the edge, him being able to slightly move, avoid the guy, throw the ball across his body, he did that. Stuff was just kind of normal stuff to me."

However, what we didn't hear much of on Saturday was what impressed Babers about the 6'4" true freshman. Babers offered that first glimpse of optimism today.

"The touchdown throw was a good throw on time," Babers said. "That would have worked no matter what was going on. Out of those seven throws where he did where he was supposed to do, I like the last one the best."

Babers has now acknowledged that Morgan is at least capable of exceeding the basest of expectations. So how long before we can expect to see Morgan in meaningful minutes instead of just going through the motions in garbage time? That was a question Babers didn't hesitate to shut down on Saturday. But only two days later, the head coach is suddenly more protective of what he chooses to reveal publicly.

"If I give out too much information with those guys [opposing teams] listening to all these press conferences that we do, just like I do, we give them too much of an advantage. So I'll just try to keep that in-house right now."

Why the sudden secrecy? Why now? When you're dealing with a veteran strategist like Babers, never rule out the possibility of him trying to create the illusion of an imminent QB change to force opponents to prepare for the scenario. My guess is Culpepper will get the start against Boston College. But don't be surprised if he changes course a lot sooner than the fourth quarter if things start to go south.

"There's probably going to be opportunities for other guys, too," Babers said Monday about his young quarterbacks.

"But you just can't put it down on paper. You got to see how the flow of the game goes. You've got to see how Rex is going to be, and then based off of those things, you make the game decisions. But I don't think you write it down or predetermine it right now. You just got to kind of take it the way it goes."

Earlier in the season, Morgan and fellow freshman QB Dillon Markiewicz weren't getting close to the same number of practice reps as Tommy DeVito and Rex Culpepper. But with only four games left and the prospect of a winning season no longer possible, things have changed.

"We're increasing the reps with the other quarterbacks," Babers said. "As quarterbacks get hurt, more quarterbacks get more opportunities. And then we just got to keep developing."

As their practice reps increase, so should their game reps. Sure, Morgan entered a game already out of reach and excelled when there wasn't much reason for the Demon Deacons to compete. But it was more than just a token appearance for a developing player. Babers knew the offense wasn't working with Culpepper at the helm, so he made a switch. Now that Morgan has proven he can handle running with the big boys, he's earned more playing time.

Playing for an ACC Championship or a winning season is no longer in the cards. With the NCAA waiving all win requirements for bowl eligibility, Syracuse's record is irrelevant when it comes to that aspect of postseason play. The goal now becomes putting yourself in the best possible position for the 2021 season.

"We're going to always go out and try to win football games," Babers said defiantly on Monday. "That's what we're going to do. And then when it comes to a point where we don't think we can do that, then the next best thing to do is to evaluate your personnel."

If Saturday's 38-14 loss to Wake Forest was any indication, it appears that winning games and evaluating personnel can both be achieved simultaneously. And if we can take Babers' most recent comments at face value, we might see a shift to that philosophy sooner rather than later.