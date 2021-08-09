Position Preview: Special Teams

Special Teams

Kicker: Andre Szmyt - Szmyt is a former Lou Groze Award winner and is considered one of the best kickers in college football. He will look to continue his stellar play this season

Punter/Kicker: James Williams - Replacing Nolan Cooney will not be easy, but Williams was brought in during the 2020 recruiting cycle to be the long-term answer. This is his year to show he can be just that. Williams can also be the primary backup to Szmyt.

Punter: Colby Barker - Barker will battle Williams for the starting punter position. Barker is an Ohio State lacrosse transfer who is transitioning to football to play for Syracuse. Barker is originally from Pittsford, N.Y.

Longsnapper: Aaron Bolinsky - Bolinsky is one of the better longsnappers in the ACC and in the country. He is as solid as it gets.

Returner: Trebor Pena - Pena showed a lot of promise as a returner last season, including a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He is expected to be the full-time guy as a kick returner, but will he field punts as well? Or will Syracuse turn to another option like Duce Chestnut, Cooper Lutz, JaVontae Williams or somewhere else? That is the biggest question with the special teams unit entering the season.

Coverage Units: Syracuse specials teams have been among the best in the nation the last few seasons. That includes the coverage units. However, this year will be the first without Justin Lustig, who left to coach at Vanderbilt. How the Orange responds without Lustig will be an area to watch this season.