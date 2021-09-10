Staff Predictions: Syracuse vs Rutgers

Syracuse faces Rutgers in the home opener for the 2021 season. Here are the All Syracuse staff predictions for the game.

Logan Garvey: Syracuse 37 Rutgers 34. With the blowout win under Rutgers' belt against Temple, we have yet to figure out the identity of the team after a dismal 3-6 record last season. The Orange will have to contain Rutgers linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi, who had three sacks last week. Expect this one to be a close game.

Mike McAllister: Syracuse 31 Rutgers 21. This will be a closer contest than either had in its opener. Syracuse will get a big jolt from playing in front of its home crowd for the first time in nearly two years. The emotional element there, along with several players from New Jersey playing against an in-state school, will give the Orange the edge in an otherwise very even matchup. This will be a back and forth, tightly contested game. A late score for Syracuse puts the game away.

Katelyn McCarthy: Rutgers 30 Syracuse 20. Both Rutgers and Syracuse beat their opponent last week by multiple scores and both of their defenses played exceptionally well. Rutgers had five takeaways against Temple and has the edge on Syracuse. Both teams will have a good running game, but Rutgers will be able to stop the run better than Syracuse.

Calvin Milliner: Syracuse 27 Rutgers 24. The Orange have enough depth to fend off Rutgers in the Dome. The game won't be pretty, it will be extremely physical with both sides turning the ball over numerous times. However, the Orange will rely on their secondary to defend the options Rutgers offense has. The revival of a rivalry will surface the Dome with fans demanding a win. The game may very well come down to who has the ball last.