Sterlin Gilbert Out as Syracuse Offensive Coordinator

Syracuse offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert will not return to the Orange in 2022, according to a report from Football Scoop. Gilbert has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Syracuse for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Gilbert came to Syracuse as someone with experience in Dino Babers' offensive system, and someone who had worked with Babers in the past. He had led productive offenses at various stops, but it never seemed to come together consistently with the Orange. Before coming to Syracuse, Gilbert had experience with Eastern Illinois, Bowling Green, Tulsa, Texas, South Florida and McNeese State. He was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at each stop other than McNeese State, where he was the head coach.

Under Gilbert, the Syracuse offense got away from throwing the ball to the tight end. Luke Benson led tight ends in catches during the 2021 season. He tallied only five receptions for 22 yards. Benson and former starting tight end Aaron Hackett combined for 16 catches for 126 yards during the 2020 season.

The coaching moves suggest that Dino Babers is operating as if he will be back for the 2022 season. There is no reason to fire position coaches if you are not returning. No official announcement has been made by Syracuse Athletics regarding the Reynolds, Ferri or Gilbert departures nor Babers' status.

Syracuse concluded the 2021 season on Saturday in a home game against Pittsburgh. The Orange lost 31-14 to finish the year 5-7. Syracuse missed a bowl game for the third consecutive season.