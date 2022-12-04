Syracuse to Face Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl

Syracuse football's bowl selection is now official. The Orange will play in the Pinstripe Bowl on December 29th and face Minnesota.

Syracuse entered the 2022 season in need of a postseason berth. While there were positives regarding talent on the roster, the schedule was daunting with several highly regarded or highly ranked opponents based on preseason prognostications. The Orange was expected to win only three or four games by most preseason analytics or odds makers. Those expectations were shattered in the first six weeks of the season.

The Orange started by beating Louisville, a team that had dominated Syracuse in the previous three meetings. They did not just beat the Cardinals, but dominated from start to finish. That would propel Syracuse to six straight wins to start the season with victories over UConn, Purdue, Virginia, Wagner and NC State following the season opening triumph.

The mental strength of the team and its leadership would subsequently be tested, as Syracuse suffered through five straight losses as the schedule got more difficult and injuries to key starters piled up. Syracuse was able to bounce back with a win at Boston College to end the season at 7-5. The reward for that strong campaign is its bowl selection.

That means weeks of extra practices leading up to the bowl game, a positive step for the program and some offseason buzz surrounding its direction.

Sean Tucker led Syracuse in rushing with 1,060 yards and 11 touchdowns. Oronde Gadsden led in receiving with 54 catches for 891 yards and six touchdowns. Garrett Shrader led the Orange in passing with 2,310 yards and 17 touchdowns. Marlowe Wax led the team with 89 tackles, Ja'Had Carter led with three interceptions and Caleb Okechukwu led with seven sacks.

