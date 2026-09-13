3 Takeaways From Syracuse’s Frustrating 21-18 Loss to Cal

Syracuse (1-1, 0-1) lost to Cal (1-1, 0-1) 21-18 on Saturday in their conference opener at the Dome. Steve Angeli threw three decisive interceptions in his worst game in an Orange uniform. The team travels to Pennsylvania to take on Pitt on Thursday. Here are my three takeaways from the first loss of the season.

Angeli’s worst game for Syracuse

Much was promised of Angeli’s return to the gridiron after going 3-1 last season in games he started including a win at Clemson. Today, little was delivered.

Angeli threw three interceptions, all in the second half. His first put Cal in prime field-position which turned into a touchdown for the Bears. The second was a pick-six as Kingston Lopa was able to walk into the endzone. The final one ended the game Syracuse was unable to sneak into field goal-range and tie the game. All three interceptions were snagged by Lopa.

Beyond the obvious, Angeli cost the team late in the fourth quarter when he was sacked for a loss of six on a third down. This pushed the ball outside of Tripp Woody’s range as the 46-yard attempt to tie the game fell short.

The signal caller never achieved the rhythm Orange fans expected. Angeli finished 24-49 with a completion percentage under 50%. He was nearly picked off on at least four other throws. Angeli strung together three-consecutive incompletions on three different occasions. Suffice to say, it was not his day.

Penalties kill

Syracuse finished the game with 15 penalties and 138 penalty-yards. Brutal, especially considering they were up against a first-time head coach.

“There's a lot of mistakes that I made out there as a football coach today,” Fran Brown said.

The second quarter alone featured nine penalties. Ward was called for holding and then unsportsmanlike conduct on a third down which led to a field goal-try. A pass interference call aided a touchdown-drive for Cal as they found their first points. Two more unsportsmanlike conduct calls later, an illegal block in the back flag negated a big return to close the half. In the third quarter, another illegal block in the back penalty negated a touchdown punt-return by Demetres Samuels Jr.

“A lot of the guys on the field are still young freshmen,” Samuels Jr. said. “So once they learn and get these couple games under their belt, I feel like they'll understand.”

Ju’Juan Johnson appears to be top dawg

Transfer running backs Ju’Juan Johnson and Ahmad Miller did not return in the week one route against New Hampshire. In that game Shavane Anderson Jr, Tylik Hill, and Matt Outen mostly shared the carries.

Hill was the feature-back for the first drive, Anderson Jr for the second. In both Johnson came in for third down and for passing situations. As the game went on Johnson got most of the carries. He showed solid explosiveness and good patience running the ball. The LSU-transfer scored in the third quarter.

“So going into practice, we never knew who started,” Johnson said. “We never knew who was going to play the most.”

Johnson finished with 15 carries. Anderson Jr. had nine. Hill and Miller each had two. Brown said that Hill had an injury in the first half. The running backs as a whole went for 120 yards on 29 carries.

“I feel like all our guys in the running back room go out there and can make a play at any time,” Johnson said. “I think our coach, Coach Thomas, believes in us and he puts the ball in our hands a lot.”

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on IG @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.