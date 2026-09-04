2026 Syracuse Football Season Preview: Fran Brown's Year 3 Outlook

Coming off a disappointing 3-9 season in 2025, Syracuse is looking to rebound in the 2026 season, its third under head coach Fran Brown.

Offensive Preview

One of the main causes for Syracuse’s struggles was an injury to starting quarterback Steve Angeli. LSU transfer Rickie Collins and freshman Luke Carney each had turns running the offense with limited success after Angeli’s injury. Collins transferred to Kennesaw State, while Carney is now at Houston.

Angeli is healthy again heading into the 2026 season, and through the portal, Brown acquired Kennesaw State's Amari Odom, Georgetown's Danny Lauter, and UTEP's Malachi Nelson.

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Likewise, the Orange has revamped its running back room. The Orange looked to the transfer portal to rebuild their running back room, starting with a commitment from LSU transfer Ju’Juan Johnson in January.

SU landed Jackson State transfer Ahmad Miller, and has also converted wide receiver and Penn State transfer Matthew Outten to running back.

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In the WR group, Syracuse will need to make up for the losses of Jontay Cook III, Darrell Gill Jr., and tight end Dan Villari.

Syracuse has returned several key starters, including Umari Hatcher and Justus Ross-Simmons (for now), along with Darien Williams and Tyshawn Russell. Transfers Cole Weaver (Miami, OH), Zamondre Merriweather from Glendale CC/Boise State and Elijah Moore (FSU) are intriguing incoming transfers.

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Syracuse has a mix of emerging underclassmen and transfers in an attempt to overhaul its offensive line. Led by 40+ year veteran coach Juan Castillo, Syracuse has the potential to put one of its deepest offensive lines on the field in recent memory, led by Joe Cruz, who has appeared in 37 games over three years for the Orange.

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Defensive Preview

On defense, Syracuse boasts one of its most impressive units with its defensive backs.

Chris Peal headlines the group as a preseason All-American, while sophomore Demetres Samuel Jr. is coming off a freshman year where he was asked to do a lot, on both sides of the field, and he earned the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award's Player of the Week last September.

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In front of them is another talented group in the linebackers. At the head of the group, Antoine Deslauriers figures to build off a stellar freshman season in 2025. With the addition of defensive coordinator Vince Kehres from Toledo, SU also got former Rockets linebacker Chris D’Appolonia.

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It will be important for the defensive line to make significant strides this season. In 2025, they gave up 175 rushing yards per game (second-worst in the ACC) and their pass rush only achieved 20 sacks on the year (tied for third-worst in the ACC).

Syracuse retooled this group in the offseason, hiring defensive line coaches John Scott Jr. and Jeremy Hawkins, while adding four defensive lineman through the portal.

Read The Juice Online’s Defensive Line Preview

Special Teams Preview

Special teams is also a mix of several key returning players, while mixing in new faces, like the No. 1 rated punter from the 2026 class, Jimmy Gregg. Redshirt sophomore Tripp Woody will retain his starting placekicker role from last season.

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Opponent Previews

Syracuse also faces another daunting schedule. While they open against FCS New Hampshire, their non-conference slate also includes dates against Notre Dame and Connecticut.

The Orange also face stiff tests at home against teams expected to be improved this fall, including California, Louisville, SMU and Clemson. And their road schedule will also be difficult to navigate as they head to Pittsburgh, Virginia, UNC, NC State and Boston College.

Predictions

The win predictions for the Orange hover around 3-4 wins. ESPN analyst Andrea Adelson is expecting the Orange to beat the preseason projection, while The Juice Online has the Orange fighting for a spot in a bowl game.

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