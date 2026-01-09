LSU transfer RB talks Syracuse commitment: ‘We’re going to win now'

On Tuesday, Syracuse received a commitment LSU transfer Ju’Juan Johnson, one of the top available running backs in the portal.

Johnson, rated three stars and the No. 21 running back in this portal cycle, cited head coach Fran Brown as the primary reason why he decided to transfer to Syracuse.

"After spending time with coach Fran, I knew that’s where I belong,” Johnson said to The Juice Online. "He was real, he didn’t promise me anything but the opportunity. He showed me I was wanted and needed here.”

Johnson is a versatile player

Johnson visited Syracuse over the weekend, and the Brown and the coaching staff laid out their vision for how Johnson will be used at Syracuse.

He was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class after breaking Louisiana high school records for all-purpose yards and touchdowns. He has showed plenty of versatility at LSU, appearing as a running back, quarterback and defensive back, and that appears likely to continue into his time in Central New York.

“(I will play) RB primarily,” Johnson said. "But with my skill set, they are going to show off my different abilities.”

Johnson is part of a revamped running back group

He will share the back field with fellow running back transfer Ahmad Miller, who announced his transfer to Syracuse on Wednesday evening.

The two will be responsible for making up for the losses of Will Nixon (NFL Draft) and Yasin Willis (transfer to Kansas).

“Ahmad is my guy,” Johnson said. “We met on the visit and exchanged contacts immediately.”

While on the visit, he also had a chance to see campus and Syracuse’s facilities. Another thing that stood out to him was the opportunity to play in the controlled environment of the JMA Wireless Dome.

"You know I’m from Louisiana,” Johnson said. “It don’t snow up there. So knowing the games in the Dome sold me.”

Johnson is a former four-star recruit

In the past season, he chipped in 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while adding 72 receiving yards on 17 catches.

As a high school prospect in the 2024 cycle, Johnson was a four-star recruit and the No. 356 recruit in the country according to 247Sports. His offer list incldued Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Colorado, among others.

“I’m someone who is smart, physical, and can do it all,” Johnson said. "Where I’m from, you had to have that dawg in ya.”

He had a simple, but powerful message to deliver to the Syracuse community that he is now a part of.

Said Johnson: "Cuse fans just be ready. We gone win now.”

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.