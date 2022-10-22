Syracuse Comes Up Short At Clemson For First Loss Of Season

No. 14 Syracuse football controlled most of the game, but penalties, the inability find any offensive rhythm in the second half and missed opportunities cost the Orange a road victory at #5 Clemson. The Tigers rallied in the second half to win 27-21. With the loss, Syracuse dropped to 6-1 (3-1) on the season, while Clemson improved to 8-0 (6-0).

Next up for Syracuse is a home matchup with Notre Dame on Saturday.

Clemson jumped out a 7-0 lead following Syracuse failing to convert on a fourth and three in Tigers territory. Clemson marched 71 yards on seven plays, capped by a Will Shipley touchdown run. Syracuse responded with 21 straight points to take control of the game. Garrett Shrader hit Sean Tucker on a 12 yard wheel route to tie the game in the first quarter. Then Duce Chestnut forced a fumble on a goal to go situation for Clemson that was returned 90 yards for a score by Ja'Had Carter. Late in the second quarter, Shrader ran it in from seven yards to give the Orange a two score lead.

That would be the last score that Syracuse would get.

Clemson insert highly touted freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik into the game in the second half after DJ Uiagalelei turned it over three times. Klubnik led three fourth quarter scoring drives for Clemson, who outscored the Orange 17-0 in the final frame. One drive was aided by a late hit penalty on Syracuse after Clemson was stopped well short of the marker on a third and 25 play. Instead of the ball being punted back to the Orange, the Tigers turned the mistake into a touchdown.

Syracuse had a chance in the final 1:38 of the game trailing by six, but Shrader threw an interception deep in Clemson territory with 17 seconds left to seal the Tigers victory.

The Orange defense forced four Clemson turnovers, but it was enough to get the win. Sean Tucker had just five carries on the afternoon despite averaging 10.8 yards per carry. Shrader finished 18-26 for 167 yards, one score, one interception, 71 rushing yards and another score on the ground. Oronde Gadsden led Syracuse with six catches for 86 yards.

Clemson ran for 293 yards on Syracuse, led by Will Shipley's 172. Phil Mafah added 94 more on the ground.

