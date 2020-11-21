SI.com
All Syracuse
Syracuse Blown Out by Louisville for Sixth Straight Loss

Michael McAllister

If you thought Syracuse football's 2020 season could not get any worse, you were wrong. The Orange were blown out by a Louisville squad that had lost six of seven coming in. The game was largely non-competitive, and the Cardinals dominated to the tune of 30-0. 

As bad as 30-0 looked, it really wasn't even that close. The Syracuse offense could not move the ball, failed to convert a third down until the final seconds, and turned the ball over. They only got into Louisville territory twice, and never a serious threat to score. Freshman quarterback Jacobian Morgan finished 5-12 for 40 yards with an interception. He was sacked three times and under constant pressure from an offensive line that struggled mightily in pass protection. Syracuse had just 137 yards of total offense for the game, a catastrophically bad performance. 

When Morgan did make nice throws, he did not get much help. Taj Harris dropped what would have been a third down conversion, and the ball was then intercepted. The Syracuse defense hung in there for a while, forcing three turnovers in the first half. However, the turnovers did not do much good as the offense could not do anything with them. 

The lone bright spot for Syracuse was running back Sean Tucker, who ran for 93 yards on 16 carries. 

Louisville ran for 134 yards and threw for 279 more as they racked up 413 yards of total offense. This despite the turnovers. Louisville dominated time of possession as they held the ball for over 42 minutes compared to less than 17 for Syracuse. That's what happens when you go 1-10 on third down and 0-2 on fourth down. 

Syracuse falls to 1-8 (1-7) on the season. They next face NC State in the Dome next Saturday. 

