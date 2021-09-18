Sean Tucker Paces Syracuse's Blowout of Albany

The Orange got back in the win column behind a monster day from its star running back.

Syracuse freshman running back Sean Tucker ran for 132 yards and had 121 yards receiving with five total touchdowns as the Orange dominated FCS Albany 62-24 in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. With the win, Syracuse improves to 2-1 on the season, while Albany drops to 0-3.

Starting wide receiver Taj Harris did not play in the game due to an undisclosed injury. He did tweet before the start of the game that he would be back next week.

The Orange came into the game looking for an offensive explosion and got just that. Syracuse racked up 623 yards of total offense, ran for over 280 and threw for over 330 as it got its best game of the season on that side of the ball. Syracuse did turn it over twice, however, with both Tommy DeVito and Garrett Shrader throwing an interception.

In Harris' absence, Tucker had a big day as a receiver. Damien Alford had his first career touchdown on a 73 yard strike from DeVito.

Penalties were also a big problem for Syracuse, which racked up 16 infractions for 164 yards. The 16 penalties tied the most in a game in Syracuse history. The 164 yards set a new single game program record.

Defensively, Syracuse dominated as expected. Albany was kept 135 yards of total offense. Syracuse sacked Albany eight times and forced one turnover. Cody Roscoe recorded three sacks all by himself. The eight Syracuse sacks was tied for fourth most in a game in Orange history. Albany ran for just seven yards on 32 carries, and average of 0.2 yards per attempt.

DeVito finished the game 6-9 for 147 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran the ball five times for 28 yards. Shrader was 11-15, 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He ran the ball nine times for 42 yards and two more scores.

Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt hit two field goals to move into first place on the program's career field goals made list, passing Cole Murphy. He now has 60 for his career.

Next up for Syracuse is a Friday night home matchup with Liberty. The Flames finished last season ranked and returns star quarterback Malik Willis. Liberty beat Syracuse 38-21 last season.