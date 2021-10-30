Second Half Surge Sparks Syracuse Win Over Boston College

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Syracuse is officially one win away from bowl eligibility after a third quarter surge sparked its 21-6 win against Boston College Saturday afternoon. Fans filled the Carrier Dome for the 2021 homecoming game on Halloween weekend to watch Syracuse complete a two-game winning streak. Sean Tucker ran for 207 yards and Garrett Shrader added 78 more with each finding the end zone.

Tucker's 51-yard touchdown run was the first of three third quarter scores for the Orange, all of which came within a five minute stretch. The second was a 48-yard scamper from Shrader. The third came on a 64-yard punt return from Courtney Jackson. That was enough to earn the win as the Syracuse defense limited Boston College to just two field goals.

The first quarter was slow, with the top Syracuse highlight being Sean Tucker’s 37-yard rush. That would lead to a failed red zone opportunity for the Orange, as Shrader was hit on a third and goal situation that caused a fumble which was recovered by the Eagles.

The second quarter saw the first points on the scoreboard, a Boston College field goal with 12:26 left in the half. The Eagles started with the ball in the third quarter, and added to the lead with a 13 play, 73 yard drive that resulted in a second field goal. Boston College would not score for the rest of the game.

Syracuse's ensuing possession was when Sean Tucker rushed for 51 yards on his way to giving the Orange the lead 7-6. The grind didn’t stop for The Orange in the third quarter, with Garrett Shrader rushing for his 15th rushing touchdown of the season for 48-yards. With three minutes left in the third quarter, Courtney Jackson returned a punt 64-yards to the ouse to give Syracuse a 21-6 lead. This was the Orange's first punt return touchdown since 2018.

The Syracuse defense made enough plays to preserve the lead in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a goal line stand with 4:13 to play. Facing a fourth and goal at the one down two scores, Boston College elected to go for it and give the ball to running back Travis Levy. Syracuse got a big surge up the middle and Geoff Cantin-Arku made the stop give the ball back to the Orange. Syracuse would run the clock out from there.

Syracuse will have a week off and play their next game in Kentucky against Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 13.