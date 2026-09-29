Syracuse Coach Fran Brown Discusses Bye-Week Reset, Ahmad Miller's Role, and UConn

Fran Brown didn't step up to the podium on Monday trying to hide from where Syracuse sits.

Dropping back-to-back games heading into an early bye week will always stir up outside noise. Sitting at 1-2, the questions were waiting for him. But instead of letting frustration linger, Brown pointed to a phone call he had with a relative, Uncle Puh, to set the tone for the locker room.

"He looked at this situation and he said, 'Fran, this is a situation that weak-minded people would think we got a problem. But strong-minded people will look at it as an opportunity," Brown shared. "I think this is a big opportunity...We just got to play one game at a time."

Seizing that opportunity this Saturday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium against UConn won't take anything fancy. The Orange spent the last 10 days staring directly at what put them in this hole to begin with: repeated pre-snap flags, missed tackles and an offense that couldn't consistently move the chains.

When Brown looked at the tape from Cal and Pittsburgh, the checklist was simple. He spent the entire bye week hammering away at protecting the football, creating takeaways and cutting down the penalties.

"Before you guys even ask, we worked on that the entire bye week," Brown said. "Make sure that we handle our business and do what's best for us during the play. Taking one more step to finish out the block, one more step to be able to tackle."

Establishing the Identity Up Front

While plenty of focus outside the building has been locked on who's taking the snaps, Brown put the early-down struggles right back on the guys up front. Syracuse has held the ball plenty — averaging over 33 minutes of possession per game — but too many drives have stalled out in long yardage.

"From an offensive line perspective... they haven't played up to their potential yet," Brown said. "So we're working on that and making sure that could be something that works itself out."

That emphasis opened the door for Ahmad Miller. After providing a physical spark between the tackles at Pitt, Miller took momentum into the bye week and earned himself a bigger role in the backfield.

"You do well when you go out, you get to earn a bigger role," Brown said. "You embrace your role, and once you embrace it, then you get to change it depending on what you do with it. He embraced his role, he got an opportunity to carry the football and he done a good job on it. He done a good job the last four days of practice that we had on bye week."

Brown also wants to see that same push from tight end Daunte Bacheyie. The sophomore has shown plenty of receiving ability, but Brown spent practice challenging him to become a true every-down blocker on the edge and on split-zone concepts.

Demanding Takeaways from a Top-20 Defense

Defensively, the numbers say Syracuse is in good shape — entering the weekend ranked inside the top 20 nationally while giving up just 258.7 yards a game. But Brown isn't getting fooled by the box score. Through three contests, the Orange have forced just two turnovers, leaving them at minus-three in turnover margin.

"We're doing a good job on defense," Brown said. "Coach VK is a great teacher... It's important that we get more takeaways. That's something that he preaches and he pushed for us to be able to do that and go out there and get some kills."

Generating those extra possessions will be vital on the road, especially with UConn leaning into heavy personnel sets to test Syracuse's gap integrity and edge contain.

Finishing Drives and Solidifying Special Teams

Beyond turnovers, finishing possessions inside the 20-yard line became the biggest focal point over the break. Brown stressed that settling for field goal attempts instead of finishing with six directly flipped momentum in both losses.

"The number one thing we have to do is play complementary football and help each other," Brown said. "The second thing I think we have to do is be able to score in the red area. The red zone is something that killed us over those last two weeks. If we get touchdowns instead of field goals, then we sitting here talking a little bit different."

When those field goal situations do arise, Syracuse has clarity on who gets the call. Brown confirmed that freshman Shay Barker will handle placekicking duties moving forward after taking over at Pittsburgh.

The open weekend gave Syracuse the time it needed to self-scout and face its flaws in the mirror. Now, it comes down to execution. When the Orange take the field on Saturday afternoon, they'll find out in a hurry whether that reset was enough to turn the season back in the right direction.

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