2028 TE Colten Lis Recaps Early Syracuse Offer and Developing Connection with Staff

In January 2025, Syracuse was the first school to extend an offer to 2028 tight end Colten Lis.

The Orange have remained in close touch with Lis since then, and his recruitment has accelerated. He now also holds half a dozen offers, including from schools like UMass, Duke and Wake Forest.

But Syracuse was the first school to offer, and that stands out to him.

"I think of Syracuse as a potential home for me in the future,” Lis said to The Juice Online. "Getting offered by Syracuse was surreal and still very blessed to this day.”

Lis breaks down his Syracuse recruitment

Among the coaches he’s in touch with the most include Charles Watkins, Michael Johnson and Trenton Sherman.

"The coaches have been telling me I need to get up to a game, which I will be later in the season, and how much of a perfect fit I am for them,” Lis said.

Syracuse has utilized the tight end position under head coach Fran Brown. In 2024, Oronde Gadsden hauled in 73 catches for 934 yards and seven touchdowns.

He now plays with the Los Angeles Chargers having been taken in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

"I love the way SU uses their TEs,” Lis said. They are all very well appreciated, coached, and used in every aspect of the offense.”

Lis has gotten to know Syracuse well during his recruitment

Lis has been up at the Syracuse campus several times, and has gotten a closer look at the facilities, campus and the JMA Wireless Dome.

He also got insight into the Orange’s culture, and how they prepare their players to compete at the ACC level.

"Up close, Cuse has a great welcoming atmosphere,” LIs said. “From coaching to staff members to players, it feels comfortable.”

Syracuse among the schools standing out

It’s still early in his recruitment, but Lis has Syracuse as among the schools that are currently standing out in his recruitment.

"Schools like Wake Forest, Ohio State, Syracuse, USF, Pitt, and UConn have all been standing out to me,” Lis said.

The Oakdale (CT) St. Thomas Moore athlete describes himself as the type of tight end that can hurt defenses in many different ways.

Said Lis: "From catching the ball and moving the chains to having the lead block on a run play I can do it all."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Want more information on Syracuse recruiting? Be sure to check out Cuse Classified for more insider information!