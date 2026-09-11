5 Keys to Watch for as Syracuse Hosts Cal in ACC Opener at JMA Wireless Dome

The 1-0 Syracuse Orange host the 0-1 California Golden Bears on Saturday as both teams look for their first conference win of the season.

Coming off a dominant win over New Hampshire, the Orange look to carry that momentum into their next matchup against a tougher Cal team searching for its first win.

Despite winning by multiple scores, Syracuse still has areas to improve while looking to build on what went well in Week 1.

Here are five things to watch in Syracuse's first conference game of the season.

Continuing a Strong Run Game

Entering the season, Syracuse's offense was highlighted by the return of quarterback Steve Angeli.

Angeli finished the game against New Hampshire completing 20 of 29 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns.

But one of the biggest highlights was Syracuse's rushing attack, which finished with 239 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

Freshman running back Shavane Anderson Jr. led the way with 10 carries for 102 yards and three touchdowns. Sophomore running back Tylik Hill added 91 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Syracuse should also have transfer running backs Ju'Juan Johnson and Ahmad Miller available.

If Syracuse wants to continue its offensive success, especially with Angeli back under center, an effective running game could open up the offense and create more opportunities to put points on the scoreboard.

Limiting the Penalties

In its home opener, Syracuse committed 12 penalties for 125 yards.

Only two FBS teams had more penalties: Tulane with 15 and North Dakota State with 13 in its FBS debut.

“I think we're disciplined; a lot of them were aggressiveness, a few were laziness,” Brown said after the game.

Against Cal, Syracuse has an opportunity to play a more disciplined game and avoid giving away favorable situations with penalties.

Strong Secondary Play

Syracuse's secondary was one of the team's biggest bright spots in Week 1, and the unit will need another strong performance for the Orange to earn their first conference win.

Cornerbacks Chris Peal and Demetres Samuel Jr. helped limit New Hampshire's receivers, establishing a strong presence in the secondary and making it difficult for the Wildcats to create separation.

Cal presents a more difficult challenge. Four Golden Bears receivers finished with more than 40 receiving yards in their season opener. Ian Strong had five receptions for 94 yards, while Chase Hendricks and Mason Mini each caught a touchdown.

Cal sophomore quarterback Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele completed 24 of 41 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. However, he also threw two interceptions, lost a fumble, and was sacked three times.

Syracuse's secondary will need to build on its Week 1 performance to slow down the Golden Bears' passing attack.

Special Teams Success

Syracuse's win over New Hampshire featured several big plays on special teams, with Samuel making an impact in the return game.

Samuel returned a kickoff 42 yards and totaled 83 yards on four punt returns, consistently helping the Orange start with favorable field position.

However, Syracuse also committed penalties that negated some of its special teams yardage.

Fran Brown said after the game that Syracuse played aggressively on special teams but that the coaching staff needs to do a better job teaching players how to maintain that aggressiveness without committing penalties.

Against Cal, special teams could play an important role in field position and Syracuse's ability to put points on the scoreboard.

Defensive Line Statement Game

Syracuse's defensive line showed signs of improvement in Week 1 after struggling throughout last season.

Against New Hampshire, the Orange recorded five sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

The defensive front also helped limit the Wildcats to 64 rushing yards on 34 carries, averaging just 1.9 yards per carry.

This week presents a bigger test against Cal junior running back Adam Mohammed, who rushed 28 times for 120 yards and a touchdown in the Golden Bears' season opener, averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

If Syracuse can maintain its gap integrity and limit Cal's rushing attack, the Orange could force the Golden Bears into situations where the defense can generate pressure and create turnovers.

Syracuse is looking for its first conference win in nearly a year. To beat a tougher Cal team, the Orange will need to build on the positives from Week 1 while cleaning up the mistakes New Hampshire couldn't capitalize on.

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