Syracuse Cornerbacks Coach Chip West Targeted by Wake Forest to Fill Same Position

Syracuse cornerbacks coach Chip West is being targeted by Wake Forest to fill the same position, according to various reports. West has been the cornerbacks coach with the Orange for the last three seasons. Now he could be headed to an ACC rival.

West has connections to the staff at Wake Forest. He worked for head coach Dave Clawson at Fordham and has worked for defensive coordinator Brad Lambert at both Charlotte and Marshall. That familiarity, along with turnover in the Syracuse defensive staff, is what is likely behind the potential move.

The Orange lost defensive coordinator Tony White to Nebraska this offseason prior to the Pinstripe Bowl loss to Minnesota. Nick Monroe was named interim defensive coordinator and put together a strong effort against the Golden Gophers. Despite that, Rocky Long was hired as White's replacement. Subsequently, Monroe left to take the co-defensive coordinator position at Minnesota where his dad previously coached.

The loss of West would mean three of four defensive coaches from the 2022 staff would be gone, leaving defensive line coach Chris Achuff as the lone incumbent. The offensive side of the ball was not immune either, as offensive coordinator Robert Anae left for the same title at NC State. Jason Beck, who was the quarterbacks coach in 2022, was promoted to offensive coordinator as a result.

