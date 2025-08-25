While lacking stars, Syracuse's defensive line is deep
The defensive line lost its biggest name from last season and looks to make up for Fadil Diggs’ departure in numbers. Seven returning rotational players are joined by three transfers to form a deep group that brings a lot of size to the interior, as every player expected to see snaps on the inside tips the scales at 295 pounds or more.
Dion Wilson Jr. is one of the big guys inside and is looking to have a major chunk of playing time at defensive tackle. He suffered an injury that ate up most of his season last year, but Wilson was able to redshirt and return for one more season. Wilson started five games last year, including the bowl, and should return to his role as a run-stuffer in the middle.
George Rooks Jr. transferred to Syracuse after being a two-year starter at Boston College. The son of a former Syracuse player, Rooks had 55 stops in the last two seasons, including 4.5 for loss. He looks to fit into the interior rotation, probably as a starter.
Chris Thomas transferred into the program from Marshall for his redshirt senior season and should be in the shuffle in the defensive interior. Thomas appeared in all 13 games for the Thundering Herd last season and amassed 42 tackles, including 3.5 for loss.
The interior rotation brings experience and depth to the line
Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff has been in the defensive line rotation all three years of action, seeing time in 32 games in his career. He had five stops twice last season, achieving the feat against Virginia Tech and Miami.
Kevin Jobity Jr. had his junior year cut short by injury after earning a starting role at defensive end late in his sophomore season. Jobity, who has seven career starts and has collected 14 tackles for loss, including five sacks, in three seasons with the Orange, has bulked up and is now playing inside, adding more experience to the defensive interior.
Rashard Perry has played in 21 games in his two seasons on campus and will likely take on a complementary role in the defensive tackle rotation. Isaiah Hastings played in every game last season for SU, including a pair of starts, and looks to have a shot at an increased role this season.
A jolt of pass-rushing skills would be a plus
Denis Jaquez Jr. is back for his senior season with 22 games and 4.5 sacks under his belt. Jaquez had his most productive season last year, starting in half of his ten games, and wrapped the campaign on a high note with a career-best six tackles and a sack against Washington State in the Holiday Bowl. Jaquez is the returnee with the most sacks for Syracuse last season, coming in with a modest 2.5 sacks.
Super senior David Reese transferred to the Orange from California for his eighth season of college football. Reese has missed multiple seasons due to injury and will use his last season of eligibility playing for SU. In his last two seasons at Cal, Reese amassed 15.5 tackles for loss, including 11 quarterback sacks, making him the most established pass rushing threat on the team.
David Omopariola, while listed as a linebacker, will likely play a fair amount as an edge rusher. As a redshirt freshman, Omopariola appeared in every game, notching a dozen tackles, including four for loss.
