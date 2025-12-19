Syracuse announces hiring of new offensive line coach

Syracuse has a new offensive line coach.

The school announced that Juan Castillo, a veteran with over 40 years of college and NFL experience, has joined the Syracuse football staff, confirming an earlier report from Dec. 6.

He replaces outgoing offensive line coach Dale Williams, who was let go from the coaching staff following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

"I'm thrilled to join this incredible University and work alongside Coach Fran and this great group of staff and student-athletes," Castillo said in a release. "Syracuse has always had a special place in my heart because of George DeLeone, who was one of my mentors. I'm looking forward to developing great young men."

The Juan Castillo file

Castillo, 66, has been around coaching since the early 80s.

In the NFL, he has had five stops, including the Philadelphia Eagles (1995-2012), Baltimore Ravens (2013-16), Buffalo Bills (2017-18), Chicago Bears (2020-21) and Washington Commanders (2022-23).

In the college ranks, he has coached at Michigan (2019, 2025), UCLA (2024) and his alma mater Texas A&M-Kingsville (1982-85, 1990-94).

Castillo played linebacker at Texas A&M-Kingsville (previously known as Texas A&I University) appeared in the United States Football League with the San Antonio Gunslingers before beginning his coaching career.

Castillo's highlights

After a long hiatus from the college ranks, Castillo returned to Michigan in 2019. He was part of a staff that helped the Wolverines run for more than 200 yards per game and average 35.2 points per game.

As the Chicago Bears offensive line coach in 2020, Castillo's offensive line group helped block for David Montgomery, who finished fifth in the NFL with 1,070 rushing yards in 2020. The following year, the Bears finished seventh in rushing.

"Juan is a pro," Syracuse head coach Fran Brown said in a release. "He's a professional at everything he does. He's a tireless worker and I'm honored to work with him. I feel as though this is one of the best hires I've been able to make since becoming the coach here at Syracuse.

"All the guys in the NFL still rave about him and Dion Dawkins told me he's the reason he's become the player he is in the NFL. Dion and I are like family, so if Dion felt that way, our guys need Juan so we can make them feel the same way."

