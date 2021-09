Syracuse Week Three Depth Chart vs Albany

Syracuse football has released its depth chart for the home matchup vs Albany on Saturday. There was only one small change. Jason Simmons is now the starting free safety, previously listed as Ben LaBrosse. Aman Greenwood moved from reserve corner to reserve free safety. The full depth chart is as follows.

QUARTERBACK

Starter: Tommy DeVito

Backup: Garrett Shrader

RUNNING BACK

Starter: Sean Tucker

Backup: Cooper Lutz OR Jarveon Howard

TIGHT END

Starter: Luke Benson

Backup: Maximilian Mang

OUTSIDE RECEIVER

Starter: Sharod Johnson

Backup: Damien Alford

OUTSIDE RECEIVER

Starter: Anthony Queeley

Backup: Oronde Gadsden

SLOT RECEIVER

Starter: Taj Harris

Backup: Courtney Jackson OR Trebor Pena

LEFT TACKLE

Starter: Matthew Bergeron

Backup: Anthony Red

LEFT GUARD

Starter: Chris Bleich

Backup: Kalan Ellis

CENTER

Starter: Carlos Vettorello

Backup: Josh Ilaoa

RIGHT GUARD

Starter: Darius Tisdale

Backup: Dakota Davis

RIGHT TACKLE

Starter: Airon Servais

Backup: Jakob Bradford

DEFENSIVE END

Starter: Josh Black

Backup: Cody Roscoe

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Starter: Curtis Harper

Backup: McKinley Williams

DEFENSIVE END

Starter: Kingsley Jonathan

Backup: Caleb Okechukwu

LINEBACKER

Starter: Stefon Thompson

Backup: Leon Lowery

LINEBACKER

Starter: Mikel Jones

Backup: Anwar Sparrow

LINEBACKER

Starter: Marlowe Wax

Backup: Geoff Cantin-Arku

CORNERBACK

Starter: Garrett Williams

Backup: Neil Nunn

BOUNDARY SAFETY

Starter: Ja’Had Carter

Backup: Eric Coley

ROVER

Starter: Rob Hanna

Backup: Justin Barron

FREE SAFETY

Starter: Jason Simmons

Backup: Aman Greenwood

CORNERBACK

Starter: Duce Chestnut

Backup: Adrian Cole

KICKER

Starter: Andre Szmyt

Backup: James Williams

PUNTER

Starter: James Williams

Backup: Colby Barker

LONGSNAPPER

Starter: Aaron Bolinsky

Backup: Joey Kelly OR Mike Midkiff

HOLDER

Starter: Mike Midkiff

Backup: Colby Barker

KICK RETURN

Starter: Trebor Pena

Starter: Courtney Jackson OR Cooper Lutz OR Jarveon Howard

PUNT RETURN

Starter: Trebor Pena

Backup: Courtney Jackson