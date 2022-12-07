Syracuse DL Steve Linton Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse football is losing one of its defensive lineman that played all season as part of the core rotation, according to multiple reports. Defensive end Steve Linton has elected to enter the transfer portal. He had 22 tackles, six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 2022 as one of the best pass rushers on the team.

Linton signed with Syracuse as part of the Orange's 2019 recruiting class out of Dublin High in Georgia. He picked Syracuse over offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Louisville, Missouri and several others. He immediately established himself as one of the more athletic players on the defensive side of the ball. He spent time at both outside linebacker and defensive end during his time with the Orange.

Linton is the sixth Syracuse player to enter the portal and second defensive lineman. Fellow defensive lineman Josh Hough is also in the portal along with three wide receivers (Dom Foster, Anthony Queeley and Courtney Jackson) and offensive lineman Tyler Magnuson.

After spending four seasons in Central New York, including redshirting in 2019 and getting an extra year of eligibility due to Covid-19, Linton has two years of eligibility remaining for his next collegiate home.

