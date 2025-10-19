Syracuse drops their third straight ACC game, this one an ugly 30-13 decision to Pitt
While the scoreboard may not show it, the Syracuse defense turned in their best defensive effort of the season, but the offense was stuck in neutral most of the night in a 30-13 home loss to Pittsburgh. The Orange (3-4, 1-3 ACC) nearly equaled their number of quarterback sacks on the season in the game, dropping Mason Heintschel seven times, including three by Kevin Jobity Jr., but the offense could only muster 84 yards through three quarters.
SU entered the fourth quarter staring down a 20-7 deficit and turned the ball over on their first possession, which the Panthers (5-2, 3-1) turned into three more points. Down 16, Syracuse put together their best drive of the night, driving 65 yards for a score when Rickie Collins hit Emmanuel Ross for a 12-yard touchdown, but Collins was stopped attempting to run for the two-point conversion.
The Orange offense struggled early, regardless of who was taking snaps
That score was the high point of the evening for Collins, who threw three interceptions and was replaced by freshman Luke Carney for the third quarter, save for the final offensive snap. While Carney did not turn the ball over, there was not much difference in the results through three periods. With Collins taking snaps to that point, SU picked up 62 yards on 29 plays, good for 2.14 yards per snap. Carney generated 22 yards on 11 plays, just two yards per snap.
The ugliness was not limited to the Syracuse offense, as the game was marred by lots of penalties. The two teams were assessed for a combined 25 accepted penalties totaling 221 yards.
The Pitt defense lived up to its reputation by not allowing the Orange to establish anything on the ground. SU amassed 99 yards on 30 rushing plays, but 54 of those yards came on three Collins scrambles during the final quarter.
SU perked up late in the game, but it was not enough
The Syracuse offense came to life in that fourth quarter, more than equaling their output from the first three sessions with 128 yards. Unfortunately, the Collins-to-Ross score was the only time the offense could pay off a drive and the Panthers scored their final touchdown coming out of the two-minute break to salt away the game.
Pitt opened the scoring after getting their first interception on the third snap of the night. Their offense converted it quickly into points, as Heintschel scrambled for a 36-yard touchdown on their third play. Syracuse answered with their own interception to end the third Pitt drive, which Davien Kerr returned 34 yards to the Panther 12. Two plays later, Collins hit Darrell Gill Jr. for an 11-yard touchdown pass to knot the score late in the first quarter.
The guests added a field goal four minutes into the second quarter, then added a punt return touchdown just seconds before halftime. Orange coach Fran Brown had used a timeout to save time, eventually forcing a Pittsburgh punt to get the ball back with 30 seconds left at the SU 20. After three incompletions, SU had to punt the ball away and Kenny Johnson returned it 66 yards for a score and a 17-7 Panther lead.
