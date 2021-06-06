Ten Non-Conference Opponents Syracuse Football Should Schedule

Syracuse football's 2021 schedule is set, but that is not going to stop us from taking a look at who the Orange could face in future seasons. Specifically in the non-conference portion of the schedule. Here are some options we'd like to see.

1. Penn State

Syracuse and Penn State was once an annual rivalry game. The two have played a few times over the last two decades, but adding the Nittany Lions again would be nostalgic for fans. Perhaps a home and home so the northeast teams will add a quality non-conference games to the schedule.

All-time series: Penn State 23-43-5

2. Middle Tennessee State

Syracuse lost its only game against MTSU when former Orange head coach Scott Shafer was the defensive coordinator a few years ago. Syracuse was not prepared mentally for that matchup, with many players recruited by Shafer still on the roster. Shafer is still in that position, and Syracuse would be much more prepared for that storyline.

All-time series: MTSU 1-0

3. East Carolina

Syracuse and East Carolina had some good battles in the 80s and 90s. Renewing a series with them, especially as Syracuse becomes more active in the Carolinas in recruiting, would make sense.

All-time series: Syracuse 7-3

4. Navy

Another service academy, Navy would provide a quality opponent for Syracuse in the non-conference. The two teams have played 27 times in the past, and renewing the rivalry would be fun.

All-time series: Syracuse 19-8

5. Temple

Temple and Syracuse were old Big East rivals. Syracuse largely dominated the series, but the Owls started to be more competitive as the Orange declined in the late stages of the Paul Pasqualoni era. Temple transitioned to the MAC for a few years and is now in the American Athletic Conference.

All-time series: Syracuse 25-10-1

6. West Virginia

The Mountaineers are one of the teams Syracuse has played the most over the years. The former Big East rivals are now in separate conferences, but a home and home would be fun for both sides. The most recent matchups have been in bowl games, with Syracuse being victorious in both.

All-time series: Syracuse 34-27

7. San Diego State

Syracuse and San Diego State have never played each other in football. However, the Orange has a couple of coaches (defensive coordinator Tony White, offensive line coach Mike Schmidt) on its staff that have coached there in the past. Dino Babers also has ties out west and Syracuse has attempted to recruit California a bit. A home and home would create an intriguing matchup as well as allow Syracuse to gain recruiting exposure.

All-time series: 0-0

8. Buffalo

Buffalo has been very good over the last few years, and they'd be an interesting in-state battle. Not sure Syracuse should do a home and home here, but scheduling them for a Dome game would make sense.

All-time series: Syracuse 4-3-1

9. South Florida

Syracuse recruits Florida hard, so a home and home would make sense. The Orange and the Bulls also used to play each other when both were in the Big East, so there is familiarity. Syracuse has not had much success in this series, but it would make some sense to renew it.

All-time series: South Florida 8-2

10. Kent State

Former Syracuse offensive coordinator Sean Lewis is the head man at Kent State. Seeing him face off against his former boss in Dino Babers would be fun.

All-time series: Syracuse 2-1