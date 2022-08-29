Syracuse Football 2022 Breakout Candidates

Syracuse football is set to start the 2022 season in a matter of days. Here are three players on offense and three on defense would break out for the Orange.

OFFENSIVE

D'Marcus Adams - Wide Receiver: The speedy receiver transferred in from Florida Atlantic. He has had a strong camp and has worked under new Syracuse wide receivers coach Mike Johnson during his time at FAU. He could be the fastest player on the team, and it would not be a big surprise if Syracuse utilized that speed to stretch the field.

Juwaun Price - Running Back: Sean Tucker is going to be the workhorse of the Syracuse offense. But he now has a viable backup who can make plays in his own right in transfer Juwaun Price. Do not be surprised if Price comes in and has some success to provide hope for life after Tucker.

Oronde Gadsden - Wide Receiver: Gadsden has had a strong camp, has a great frame at 6-5 and could provide a steady target for Garrett Shrader this season. The second year player is one to watch in a receiving corps looking for a number one option.

DEFENSIVE

Steven Linton - Defensive End: The biggest question on the defense is the line. Syracuse lost all three starters from last year's team. Linton has flashed during training camp as someone who has potential to be a strong pass rusher. Do not be surprised if he helps solidify the line by providing much needed pass rushing ability.

Terry Lockett - Defensive Tackle: Lockett came on towards the end of last season, earning more and more snaps down the stretch. Now he is likely to take on a larger role. He may be inexperienced, but he is strong at the point of attack and has a quick first step. Lockett will need to be good for the Orange this season.

Alijah Clark - Defensive Back: The Rutgers transfer is in a talented and deep secondary, but is one of the most talented players in it. Expect Clark to play multiple positions within the secondary and show why he was such a coveted recruit in the 2020 class.

