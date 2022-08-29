Syracuse Football 2022 Instant Impact Players

Syracuse added talented football players to the roster in its 2022 recruiting class. Here are five true freshmen who could contribute to the Orange this season.

LeQuint Allen - Running Back: Allen flashed vision, playmaking ability and quickness during the spring including the spring game. He has had a solid training camp as well, and could be poised to see carries this season. We know Tucker will see the bulk of them, and Juwaun Price may snag the backup role, but there could still be opportunities to put the ball in Allen's hands.

Maximilian Von Marburg - Punter: Syracuse struggled punting the ball all of last season. While James Williams is the likely starter, do not be surprised if Von Marburg gets a look if Williams struggles. The true freshman comes to Syracuse by way of Australia and has a reputation of having a big leg.

Mekhi Mason - Linebacker: The starters at linebacker are set, but there are talented youngsters waiting in the wings looking to earn a backup role. Mason is one of them and he also flashed in the spring. Do not be surprised if he is in the rotation and plays meaningful snaps this season.

Francois Nolton - Defensive End: As Syracuse looks to solidify its defensive line for the upcoming season, there is the potential that a true freshman earns some snaps. Nolton was a highly regarded recruit who put up monster numbers in high school. If things click for him early, he could be part of the rotation.

Jeremiah Wilson - Defensive Back: Wilson has been a standout during training camp. He has proven to be comfortable right away, a capable playmaker and a solid all around defensive back. While the Orange secondary is deep and talented, it may be too difficult to keep him off of the field.

