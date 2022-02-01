Syracuse Football 2022 Schedule Revealed

The ACC released its 2022 schedule on Monday, including Syracuse. The Orange’s schedule is as follows:

Note: all caps denotes home game.

Saturday, September 3rd: LOUISVILLE

Saturday, September 10th: at UConn

Saturday, September 17th: PURDUE

Friday, September 23rd: VIRGINIA

Saturday, October 1st: WAGNER

Saturday, October 8th: BYE WEEK

Saturday, October 15th: NC STATE

Saturday, October 22nd: at Clemson

Saturday, October 29th: NOTRE DAME

Saturday, November 5th: at Pittsburgh

Saturday, November 12th: FLORIDA STATE

Saturday, November 19th: at Wake Forest

Saturday, November 26th: at Boston College

Syracuse is led by running back Sean Tucker, who had one of the best seasons in Orange history during the 2021 campaign. Tucker ran for 1,496 yards, breaking Joe Morris' 42 year old school record in the process. Tucker also set program records for most 100 yard performances in a season and most consecutive 100 yard games. Tucker finished fourth in the nation in rushing yards, fourth in total scrimmage yards and fifth in all-purpose yards. You can watch highlights of his 2021 season in the video above.

Despite the strong season as undoubtedly one of college football’s best running backs, the Doak Walker Award, which honors the best running back in the country each year, did not include Tucker among its three finalists. Still, the strong 2021 campaign has set Tucker up to be on everyone’s radar nationally entering the 2022 season. Tucker has also stated he expects to return to the Orange for 2022, where he will assuredly be the focal point of the offense once again.

Tucker made four of the five prestigious All-American teams that are used to determine if a player is considered a consensus All-American. Those five include the AFCA, AP, FWAA, Sporting News and Walter Camp.

Syracuse has had an eventful offseason, bring in new coaches such as offensive coordinator Robert Anae, quarterbacks coach Jason Beck, wide receivers coach Michael Johnson and special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky. The Orange has added transfers in quarterback Dan Villari, running back Juwaun Price, wide receiver CJ Hayes, safety Bralyn Oliver and defensive back Alijah Clark.