Syracuse Football 2022 Season Predictions

Syracuse football is set to embark on an important 2022 season. How will the Orange fare with a difficult schedule but perhaps the most talented, deepest team in the Dino Babers era? Our writers give their season predictions below.

Josh Crawford (7-5): One of the most telling phrases I have heard describing this SU team came from my ACC network colleague Wes Durham - “This is a 8-win team in terms of talent, but a 4-win team based on their schedule.” I will hedge my bet more towards the optimistic side. I’m not super confident in Garrett Shrader becoming a more accurate passer and keeping defenders out the box, but Carlos Del-Rio Wilson’s spring addition should either keep Shrader sharp or allow CDRW to take this SU offense to the next level with a potential mid-season switch. This team has established leadership in guys like Shrader, Mikel Jones, and Chris Elmore, and when you have a team with multiple guys holding everybody in the locker room accountable, those teams tend to overachieve. With ND coming into the Dome, it will be Marcus Freeman’s first road "conference" game as head man, and with less than inspiring offensive options outside of Michael Mayer, I see it becoming a physical slugfest that ends up defining SU’s season (and potentially saving Dino Baber’s job).

Alaina Losito (7-5): They seem to have some strong players this year like Sean Tucker and Mikel Jones that I think amplify the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. This will help the team earn wins this year. I think that Syracuse will has some tough schools on the schedule, like Clemson, which might end in a couple of losses for the year. Therefore, my prediction is seven wins and five losses.

Mike McAllister (6-6): I think this Syracuse team is the deepest and most talented of the Dino Babers era. I also think the coaching staff is the best it has been under coach Babers. This is a team that with a typical schedule can win eight or more games. However, this is also perhaps the most difficult schedule of the Dino Babers era. Swap Notre Dame and Purdue with two average non-power five teams and bowl eligibility would seem to be all but a certainty. Still, despite the difficult schedule that sees the Orange face four straight top 20 teams (two in the top five) during one stretch, I think the team is good enough to figure out a way to get to six wins.

Luke Schwartz (7-5): With a refurbished offensive line and a defense full of hungry and explosive players, the Orange are going to surprise not only the ACC, but the country with their capability to win football games. Syracuse is slated against one of their toughest schedules in years past, but week one against Louisville sets the tone for the season. Win game one and that energy will feed into the remainder of the year. All eyes are on Sean Tucker to carry the heavy load on offense, but it will be the outside weapons of Courtney Jackson, Damien Alford and D’Marcus Adams that will boost this offense with an improved arm from Garrett Shrader. His accuracy, deep ball and pocket presence has grown immensely and ‘Cuse fans are going to see an advanced version of their QB from a season ago. Mikel Jones, Garrett Williams and Duce Chestnut are expected to return to the turf at a high level and from training camp it’s clear to see that they are locked in. Keep an eye out for Terry Lockett on the defensive line and Marlowe Wax at linebacker to spice things up on the defensive side of the ball. If this team moves as one in a cohesive unit, we could witness a remarkable season.

