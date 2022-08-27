Syracuse Football Announces Captains For 2022 Season

Syracuse football announced its team captains for the 2022 season on Saturday. The captains were chose by two team votes. Previously, linebacker Mikel Jones, offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron and kicker Andre Szmyt were selected as captains. Now four more join them in quarterback Garrett Shrader, cornerback Garrett Williams, fullback Chris Elmore and long snapper Aaron Bolinksy.

Mikel Jones is considered one of the best linebackers in the country. He elected to return this season instead of turn pro and is on numerous preseason award watch lists.

Bergeron is on the radar of NFL scouts and anchors a line that has undergone significant improvement over the last two seasons.

Szmyt was the first Syracuse kicker to win the Lou Groza Award. He had a down year last year, but is hoping to get back to his previous form with under new special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky.

Shrader started most of the games last season after taking over for the now departed Tommy DeVito. He was one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the ACC and is looking to build off of that this season as the unquestioned starter.

Williams returns to Syracuse after being one of the better cover corners in the ACC the last two seasons. He is on the radar of NFL scouts as well.

Elmore is one of the most versatile players in the country, spending time at defensive line, offensive line, tight end and fullback. He is entering his sixth year at Syracuse.

Bolinsky has been a strong long snapper for the Orange for the last few years and looks to continue that this season.

