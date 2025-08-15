3 takeaways from Syracuse football’s Aug. 14 practice
Following Syracuse football's Thursday practice, August 14, SU defensive back coach Joe Schaefer and defensive back Devin Grant spoke with the media.
Here are three takeaways from what they spoke about during the session.
Returning veterans will help lead Syracuse
The Orange’s roster lost three members of its 2024 secondary to the NFL earlier this year. Defensive backs Justin Barron, Alijah Clark and Clarence Lewis all signed NFL undrafted free agent deals.
This season the SU secondary includes experienced players such as Grant, redshirt seniors Duce Chestnut and Berry Buxton III and redshirt sophomore Chris Peal. Schaefer said he’s seen the veterans stand out as leaders.
“Berry [Buxton III] and Devin [Grant], [and] Chris Peal does a great job, too, from a leadership standpoint, just off the field and Duce has been right there amongst those four guys the whole time,” Schaefer said. “He's done a really good job.”
Chestnut has been communicating a lot with the younger players and holding them accountable. Meanwhile, Buxton III’s leadership has stemmed from the coaches acknowledging him as a leader.
"You've seen him really grow in that role,” Schaefer said. “The guys, the team, not just in our room, the guys really listen.”
Younger players begin to emerge
With some of last season’s players moving on to the NFL, that has opened the door for younger players to earn roles.
Freshman four-star Demetres Samuel Jr. has been practicing at both defensive back and wide receiver during camp. Schaefer said he has continued to split his time about 50-50 at each position.
“He's doing a great job on both sides of the ball,” Schaefer said. “He picks it up fast. He works to study and learn (both offense and defense).”
At 17 years old, Samuel Jr. is finding ways besides his age to stand out, too.
“When you take away the age, you see a pro-minded player.” Grant said. “He’s in meetings and sometimes he’s questioning me, keeping me on my P’s and Q’s.
Sophomore Davien Kerr is another player that has some versatility, playing at both nickel and cornerback. Kerr started the last four games last season and posted 14 tackles and one interception.
“He made huge strides this offseason, just from a body comp and a speed standpoint,” Schaefer said. “We’re still shaking it out to see where he ultimately fits and where the puzzle pieces end up falling, but he’s having a tremendous camp. He's a guy who's going to get his hands on football.”
The Schaefer- Brown connection is strong
Fran Brown came to Syracuse with experience coaching defensive backs. He coaches defensive backs at Rutgers for two seasons and at Baylor. In 2024, the Orange had 10 different players record an interception.
Throughout camp, Brown and Schaefer have often split up the coaching effort in the secondary. Brown has worked closely with corners and Schaefer has worked with safeties.
When the two position groups join, Syracuse has looked to practice the defensive backs in several combinations to figure out successful lineups.
Now, Schaefer said his chemistry with Brown is at an all-time high.
“Right now (our alignment) is the best it's been,” Schaefer said. “From the standpoint of a year together, now we kind of know, just from a schedule standpoint. He's a busy guy, so being able to make sure he and I are in constant communication, that's first and foremost.”
With the secondary coaches clicking, Grant is seeing development from his teammates, too. Grant’s goal for the defense is to dominate and for each player to do their “one eleventh.”
“I feel like this team is coming along very well,” Grant said. “We’re a very connected team and a strong dominant team.”
