Georgia State transfer details commitment to Syracuse: 'I felt like I belonged there'

Syracuse received a major boost for its defensive line on Wednesday evening when Georgia State defensive tackle Jartavius Flounoy announced his commitment to the Orange.

The 6-foot-1, 325-pound prospect committed after officially visiting Central New York over the weekend, part of a Wednesday where he was one of three portal commitments for the Orange.

It ended up being an easy choice for Flounoy, who knew he had seen something special almost right away.

“As soon as I walked in the building, I felt like I belonged there,” Flounoy said to The Juice Online.

Flounoy said Brown was a huge factor in his commitment

But the biggest reason Flounoy ended up committing to Syracuse was head coach Fran Brown.

"He stayed the same when I talked to him on the phone and when I met him in person,” Flounoy said. “Great guy to be around.”

Flounoy got to tour the facilities, see campus and also get to know the coaches. He also came away impressed by the JMA Wireless Dome and said he could see himself firing up the crowd with making a big play.

He’s already familiar with former Georgia State EDGE coach Jeremy Hawkins, who now coaches the same position for the Orange.

Flounoy details his conversations with Brown

And though that was certainly nice to have that continuity, Flounoy said his decision came down to what Brown told him during the trip.

Brown spoke to him about the philosophy of D.A.R.T. (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) and also how he saw Flounoy fitting in Syracuse’s defensive scheme.

Flounoy played as a true freshman in the 2025 season, appearing in 11 games while recording 22 tackles and six TFLs.

"He said I’m going to challenge you like you haven’t been before to be the best player and man in life itself,” Flounoy said.

Flounoy will be part of a reconstituted defensive line

He will have three years of eligibility remaining, and his presence will help make up for the losses of Kevin Jobity Jr. (graduation) and Dion Wilson Jr., who declared for the NFL Draft.

Flounoy says that Syracuse is getting a player who is highly coachable and will spend a lot of time gobbling up running backs and quarterbacks in the backfield.

Said Flounoy: “I'm a defensive lineman that’s looking to improve my game anyway possible."

