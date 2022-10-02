Syracuse Football is Ranked in Week Six AP Poll

Syracuse football is ranked in the Associated Press poll for the first time since 2019. After a 59-0 blowout of Wagner, along with losses from other teams in last week's poll, the Orange has entered the poll after being fifth in others receiving votes last week. Syracuse is now 22nd in the AP poll and will remain ranked following next week with a bye upcoming. The Orange is also 21st in the coaches poll. Syracuse is next in action against NC State in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, October 15th.

RECAP OF WAGNER GAME

Syracuse football dominated its FCS opponent, the Wagner Seahawks, from start to finish to secure a 59-0 victory. With the win, the Orange improves to 5-0 entering a bye week. It is the first 5-0 start for the program since 1987 (35 years).

Sean Tucker rushed for a career high 232 yards, just 20 yards shy of Syracuse's single game record, and had three touchdowns. Garrett Shrader was a perfect 17-17 passing for 238 yards and three total scores (two passing, one rushing). The Orange defense dominated Wagner, holding the Seahawks just 50 yards of total offense, the ninth best defensive performance in program history. It was the fewest yards allowed since 1964, when the Orange held Boston College to just 41 yards of offense. Duce Chestnut got on the scoreboard for the defense, picking off a pass and returning it for a touchdown in the first half.

The backups came in after the first drive of the third quarter to finish the game. Freshman running back LeQuint Allen ran for 112 yards and a score. That included a 90 yard run where he was tracked down at the six yard line as he ran out of steam. It was the first run of at least 90 yards for the Orange since 1949 (George Davis vs Fordham).

There was a scary moment, however, as Tucker came back out for the first drive of the third quarter when most expected the reserves to take over after intermission. Tucker was tackled and laid on the Dome turf for a while before eventually walking off under his own power. He stayed on the sideline and was seen walking around chatting with coaches and teammates, so he seemed to be OK.

