Syracuse Football's Top 5 Plays of 2020

Syracuse football's 2020 season may have finished 1-10, but that does not mean it was devoid of some spectacular plays. The ACC Digital Network released the top five plays from the Orange's 2020 campaign, which you can watch in the video at the top of the page. The plays were as follows:

5. GARRETT WILLIAMS PICK SIX VS CLEMSON

Garrett Williams had a tremendous freshman season. He was one of the best cover corners in all of college football, and had some impressive interceptions as well. His first career interception came against the Clemson Tigers and quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The first interception was even more memorable because he returned it for a touchdown, marking the first pick six in Trevor Lawrence's career.

4. MELIFONWU HIT LEADS TO JONES INTERCEPTION

Ifeatu Melifonwu hit an NC State receiver right after the ball hit his hands. The hit jarred the ball loose and it popped into the air where an opportunistic Mikel Jones snatched it for the interception. He would return the ball inside the NC State 10 yard line. It was a fantastic hit by Melifonwu and yet another turnover by Jones.

3. CANTIN-ARKU FUMBLE RECOVERY FOR A TD

Cam Jonas came on a safety blitz and put a big hit on Duke quarterback Chase Brice. The hit caused a fumble, and Syracuse linebacker Geoff Cantin-Arku was there to scoop it up with no one in front of him. Cantin-Arku raced to the end zone for the defensive touchdown.

2. TREBOR PENA KICKOFF RETURN FOR A TD

Trailing NC State 7-0 in the first quarter, Trebor Pena provided the Orange with big response. He took the kickoff following NC State's first score 98 yards to the house. It was Syracuse's first kickoff return for a touchdown since 2011.

1. CARTER INTERCEPTION, LATERAL TO WILLIAMS LEADS TO TD

In Syracuse's only win of the season, the Orange had an incredible touchdown. Safety Ja'Had Carter picked off a pass, ran up field, and then lateraled the ball as he was being tackled. The ball was caught by Trill Williams, who finished what Carter started by running all the way into the end zone.