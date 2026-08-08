Everything I saw at Day 3 of Syracuse Football’s training camp: Kehres is confident

Syracuse completed its third fall training camp practice on Friday, and afterward, defensive coordinator Vince Kehres and defensive back Chris Peal addressed the media.

Here are three takeaways from the media session.

Fran Brown in the thick of it

During practice, most would expect the players to be the ones working the hardest. But Syracuse head coach Fran Brown made an argument Friday afternoon that is not always the case.

During one drill, players had to dodge a blocker and secure the tackle. In the thick of the drill was Brown, making sure his players were performing the drills to his liking. When a player did not, Brown gave each player some pointers before heading back into the line.

For Syracuse, following D.A.R.T (detailed, accountable, relentless, tough) will be as important as ever after a disappointing 3-9 season. Kehres, brought in during the offseason to replace Elijah Robinson, will be a key centerpiece of any turnaround.

11-as-1

While Brown is known for his D.A.R.T. catchphrase, Kehres has brought his 11-as-1 mantra to his new-look defense.

“Great defense is a collection of a bunch of people that really believe in the unit,” Kehres said. “If you are not giving great effort, then you are being selfish, and honestly you are not going to be on the field here."

Kehres comes from Toledo, where the Rockets finished No. 3 nationally in total defense and fourth overall in scoring defense.

The linebacker core returns most players, but now former Toledo defender Chris D'Appolonia joins Kehres in Syracuse. The secondary, especially the corners, could be seen as the strongest group with returning players like Chris Peal, Demetres Samuel Jr. and Davien Kerr.

All appear to have bought into Kehres' philosophy.

"He puts people in the right circumstances," Peal said. "He knows what he's doing so well and his scheme is so sound. Everyone fits in the right place."

ApPEALing Potential

One of the highest-regarded players on the defensive side of the ball is Peal, a redshirt junior cornerback. Peal was named to the preseason All-ACC team, the only Orange player to earn those honors. Peal now has to learn his third new defense as a college player with Kehres. Peal explained what Syracuse should be expecting from Kehres.

"I feel like you are going to see a very explosive, very hard-playing lockdown defense.” Peal said. “You are going to see something special.”

Peal has also been included in many NFL mock drafts, some in as high as the first round. If Peal lives up to the hype surrounding him this pre-season, Syracuse could have a player drafted in the first round for the first time since 2013, when Justin Pugh was selected 19th overall by the New York Giants.

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